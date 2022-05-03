Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 963 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.