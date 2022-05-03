Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,805. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.