Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after buying an additional 938,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,707,000 after buying an additional 624,194 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 540,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

