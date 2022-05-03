Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CHT opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

