Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

COIN stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

