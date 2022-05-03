Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.