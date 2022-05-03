Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $207.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.