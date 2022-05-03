Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 100.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

