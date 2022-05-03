CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.23 and its 200-day moving average is $230.31. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

