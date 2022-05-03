Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,100 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.