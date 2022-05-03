Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 8,697 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $8,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,259 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

