Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

