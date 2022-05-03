Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.26% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $134,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $353,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

