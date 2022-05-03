Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $117.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

