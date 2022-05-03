Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Davis Select International ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,826,000.

NASDAQ:DINT opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Davis Select International ETF has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

