Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 455 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADC opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

