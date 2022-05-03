104,255 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.