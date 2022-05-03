112,653 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 49.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 500,843 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

