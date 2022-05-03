Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 49.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 11.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $290.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

