Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 194,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $490,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47.
