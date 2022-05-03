Ingredion (INGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Ingredion has set its FY22 guidance at $6.85-$7.45 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.