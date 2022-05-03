Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.
Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.15.
