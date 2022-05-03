SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,432 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,978,000 after acquiring an additional 240,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,986,000 after acquiring an additional 302,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

