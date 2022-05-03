Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

