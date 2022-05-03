Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

