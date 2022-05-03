Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 53 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Markel by 4.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Markel by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Markel by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,348.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,400.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,306.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.