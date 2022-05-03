Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Saul Centers worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

In related news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

