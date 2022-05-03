Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

