Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NVR by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NVR by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,286,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NVR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,432.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,224.65 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,620.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,096.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

