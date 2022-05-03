Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

