Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,663 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

