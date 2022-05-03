Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,417 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357,605 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

