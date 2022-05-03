Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

EPAM opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.24. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

