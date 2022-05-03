Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.