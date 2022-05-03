Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.82 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,433,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $186.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

