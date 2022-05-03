Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

