Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,076 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $99,070,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $54,033,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 406,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
