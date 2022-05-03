Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

ODFL stock opened at $280.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

