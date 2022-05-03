Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.