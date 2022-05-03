Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,215 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

