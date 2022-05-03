Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.28 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

