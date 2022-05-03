Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 807 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

