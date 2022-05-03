Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,706 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,569,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

