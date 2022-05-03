Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 2,481 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 420,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,910,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

