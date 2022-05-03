Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.01 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 980,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after buying an additional 265,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

