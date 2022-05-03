Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,137 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

