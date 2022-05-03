Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,454 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

