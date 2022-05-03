Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,063. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

