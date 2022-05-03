Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,383 shares of company stock worth $1,939,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

