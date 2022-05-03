Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after buying an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

